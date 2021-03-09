Interconnection platform, DCspine connected maincubes AMS01 data center on its network backbone. The facility at Schiphol-Rijk is the first OCP Ready Datacenter in Continental Europe. The duo also stated that they share a very complimentary vision. maincubes‘ strong focus on Open Compute, fits seamlessly with the Open Networking principles that DCspine is based on. It aims for seamless interconnection between different parties, creating increased flexibility, efficiency, and scalability and allowing customers to achieve better performance and faster innovation.

OCP-ready

AMS01, an OCP-ready data center, delivers enhanced flexibility and performance alongside existing advanced technology, higher power densities in kW, and improved energy efficiency. The company also builds on its promise to drive the adoption of OCP and innovation.

DCspine’s platform provides real-time connectivity services on a national backbone with at least 100Gbit capacity. The company has connected more than 75 data centers in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2017. Joris te Lintelo, Vice President, maincubes, said,

“maincubes is a highly connected data center. With its flexible and fast service, DCspine offers additional opportunities to our customers and prospects. DCspine allows our customers to go live faster and to adapt easier to changing IT infrastructure demand from the maincubes data center.”

