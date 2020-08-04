Colocation data center developer and operator Greenhouse Datacenter announced that DCspine Network PoP is now available. The company has expanded its collaboration with DCspine by announcing that DCspine’s network Point-of-Presence is now also available in Greenhouse Datacenters facility. According to the announcement, the PoP allows customers to make on-demand connections with more than 70 data centers in the Netherlands and Belgium, 30 of which are in the Amsterdam region.
Software-defined data center interconnection platform, DCspine is developed by telecommunications and network infrastructure services provider Eurofiber Group. The availability of the platform means an extension of the existing collaboration between DCspine and Greenhouse. Guido Sip, Chief Commercial Officer of Greenhouse Datacenters said,
“Since its foundation in 2017, DCspine has proven itself as a stable and ambitious network partner in the Dutch market, with expansion into Belgium since the end of 2019. There is a lot of interest from colocation customers for the on-demand data center interconnection possibilities offered by DCspine. This enables customers to realize scalable connectivity with data centers throughout the Netherlands and internationally in an easily accessible manner. The network PoP in Greenhouse DC 2 is an excellent addition to our connectivity portfolio. It offers customers a great deal of flexibility and also extensive possibilities for creating redundancy.”
