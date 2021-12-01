Global internet exchange operator, DE-CIX announced that the company is teaming up with Bulk Data Centers for Nordic region expansion. For the expansion, Bulk Data Centers will house DE-CIX IX platforms in Oslo, Norway (OS-IX), Kristiansand, Norway (Campus N01), as well as in Esbjerg, Denmark (Campus DK01). DE-CIX will also open internet exchange platforms in Finland.

100% green-powered internet exchanges

DE-CIX expansion will provide 100% green-powered Internet Exchanges through Bulk’s data centers. The partnership will also allow Nordic users faster and more efficient access to global internet exchange services.

Bulk Data Centers will be the initial partner supporting DE-CIX from Day 1 for the market entry. With the expansion to Norway, Denmark and Finland, the company will meet the regional connectivity needs, boosted by new transatlantic and intercontinental submarine cables that connect the Nordics with North America and Asia. DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in the Nordics will have presences in all relevant data center facilities. Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International said,

“The Nordic region comprises some of the world’s most highly developed digital markets. However, the interconnection infrastructure available in the region does not match the digital maturity of the economy in the Nordics. DE-CIX has seen strong support from the Nordic data center community for our plans to expand to the region, in which we will localize our interconnection capabilities for these markets, at the same time as integrating them into the DE-CIX European and trans-continental interconnection ecosystem.”

See more Data Center News