India’s first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform, Lightstorm announced a partnership with DE-CIX, an interconnection platform operator. With the partnership, the company will be able to provide direct connectivity to DE-CIX’s Internet Exchanges from any data centers where Lightstorm has a presence. The partnership allows customers to benefit from extended network coverage and network performance.

45+ multi-tenant data centers

Lightstorm customers will be able to easily and quickly connect to the DE-CIX platform through its high-speed software-defined smartnet network. With the partnership, Lightstorm will lower latency, improve network resilience and provide an overall more optimized content experience.

Lightstorm’s fiber network, smartnet, connects seven key economic hubs with over 12,000 km of fiber, connecting 45+ MTDCs currently and aiming for 100+ MTDCs in the near future. DE-CIX provides premium interconnection services and operates 32 carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchanges. The duo will provide a superior experience in bringing content closer to the users. Ivo Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer at DE-CIX said,

« We are thrilled to partner with Lightstorm to expand our partner network in India. Reliable connectivity is the bedrock of digital businesses and direct access to our Internet Exchanges will allow Lightstorm’s customers to benefit from improved reliability, better network performance, and modern interconnection services. We look forward to working together to provide truly world-class Internet connectivity to its partners. »

