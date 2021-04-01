Carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange operator, DE-CIX and on-demand connectivity provider, PacketFabric are expanding their network interconnection capabilities to DE-CIX Chicago, which is the first commercially managed, Open-IX certified neutral IX serving the entire Midwest market. The partnership is increasing the ability for networks to access DE-CIX from more data center locations.

Key capabilities:

Collaboration expands reach between DE-CIX and PacketFabric to DE-CIX Chicago, enabling access from more than six unique data centers serving the greater Chicago market

PacketFabric’s SDN-based network simplifies network provisioning, enabling dynamic bandwidth and connectivity management

PacketFabric customers can dynamically design and quickly deploy any network configuration leveraging an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal

Through multiple Network to Network Interfaces (NNIs) between DE-CIX and PacketFabric across North America, PacketFabric customers can now dynamically reach DE-CIX IXs in Chicago, Dallas, and New York seamlessly

Networks in nearby cities such as Indianapolis and Minneapolis seeking secondary and diverse exchange connections can now leverage PacketFabric’s network to reach DE-CIX Chicago

Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager, DE-CIX North America, said,

“DE-CIX and PacketFabric continue to expand our cooperation as our services are so complementary. PacketFabric customers now have greater interconnection options in each of our North American markets as well as from adjacent markets. PacketFabric not only helps DE-CIX serve metro areas, they also serve the surrounding regions.”

