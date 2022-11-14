DE-CIX Richmond’s formal opening ceremony was attended by “Father of the Internet” Vint Cerf and Secretary of Administration of Virginia, Margaret “Lyn” McDermid.

DE-CIX Richmond was formally opened as part of the IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0, hosted by The Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee, together with DE-CIX and other partners.

DE-CIX Richmond provides connected networks access to content and networks that cannot be accessed anywhere else in the mid-Atlantic.

Internet Exchange operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America, DE-CIX announced the official opening of DE-CIX Richmond Internet Exchange. “Father of the Internet” Vint Cerf and Secretary of Administration of Virginia, Margaret “Lyn” McDermid attended the formal opening ceremony.

DE-CIX Apollon

DE-CIX Richmond Internet Exchange brings connectivity solutions to Henrico County with the company’s DE-CIX Apollon interconnection platform technology. The new internet exchange was formally opened as part of the IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0, hosted by The Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), together with DE-CIX and other partners.

DE-CIX Richmond is now launched 🎉 Thank you to all our partners, team members, and customers who made this possible. We will continue to provide customers with state-of-the-art services while improving #connectivity capabilities in the #Richmond market! pic.twitter.com/P7seOv4iXx — DE-CIX North America (@DECIX_US) November 8, 2022

DE-CIX Richmond Internet Exchange offers direct, low-latency connectivity, serving networks of all kinds, and provides specialist interconnection services to meet the organizations’ needs in industries including finance, automotive, healthcare, logistics, and retail. The interconnection services available include direct connectivity to clouds and business applications sourced from the cloud.

The new internet exchange provides multi-service interconnection. Its services can be booked through DE-CIX Richmond including DirectCLOUD, offering direct access to leading cloud providers, direct access to the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics software-as-a-service clouds through the Microsoft Azure Peering Service, further enterprise solutions such as Closed User Groups, and more. DE-CIX Richmond, directly connected to DE-CIX New York, is providing connected networks access to content and networks that cannot be accessed anywhere else in the mid-Atlantic. Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX said,

« We are thrilled to bring our platform to this very important market, supporting the further digital transformation of Virginia. Not only traditional network providers, but also enterprises, in Virginia and beyond, are in search of simplified, flexible, secure, and high-performance solutions that support their connectivity needs in an agile manner, now and for the future. DE-CIX Richmond delivers robust and low-latency connectivity to clouds and other networks, serving local, national, and international network operators. DE-CIX Richmond is key to creating more distributed and diverse ecosystems on the East Coast, bringing connectivity solutions into the closest proximity of businesses and users. We are passionate about bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users, and now DE-CIX North America spans from east to west, with more on the way. »