DE-CIX announced that the company adds a new switch and Point of Presence in one of the largest data centers in North Texas, provides retail colocation solutions Dallas, Texas. This new switch site provides customers access to DE-CIX Dallas that is fully diverse from 1950 Stemmons and can be utilized by customers seeking a diverse PoP. Carrier-1 Data Centers offers managed plug-and-play bandwidth blend and direct access to all major network carriers and cloud providers.

Access to over 80 networks

The company also stated that it provides interconnection capabilities delivering access to over 80 networks across its world-class carrier and data center-neutral platform. Additionally, networks throughout the Southwest lacking a presence in Dallas can access DE-CIX via transport partner connections. Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager of DE-CIX North America said,