- Ivo Ivanov, Harald A. Summa’s successor, will be appointed as the company’s new Chair of the Board and CEO.
- Chief Technology Officer Dr. Thomas King has been appointed a seat on the board alongside Ivo Ivanov and Sebastian Seifert.
- Christian Reuter will lead the global sales and marketing activities in the newly created position of Chief Sales Officer as the fourth board member.
Global internet exchange operator, DE-CIX is resetting its management and extending the company’s executive team. Harald A. Summa will join the DE-CIX Supervisory Board after more than 25 years of CEO and 5 years of Chair of the DE-CIX Group AG Board. Ivo Ivanov will be his successor as Chair of the Board and CEO. Until now, Ivanov was a member of the DE-CIX Group AG Board and he was responsible for international business and strategy.
Two new positions
DE-CIX also announced that the board will be extended by two positions. Alongside, Ivo Ivanov and Sebastian Seifert, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Thomas King have been appointed a seat on the board. Christian Reuter is also appointed as Chief Sales Officer, a newly created position. Reuter will lead the global sales and marketing activities as the fourth member of the board.
Alongside his role at DE-CIX, Harald A. Summa is the founder and CEO of eco -Association of the Internet Industry. He is also the Co-Chair of the Organization Member Advisory Council at the Internet Society since 2020. Additionally, Summa is an elected member of the Board of Directors of the Gaia-X European Association for Data and Cloud AISBL. Harald A. Summa, member of the Supervisory Board at DE-CIX said,
« DE-CIX currently finds itself in an unprecedented growth phase. I look forward to bringing my experience into my new role in the Supervisory Board in future and continuing to contribute to DE-CIX’s success story. I would like to thank all the companions, business partners, and above all the entire team for the extraordinarily successful development of DE-CIX in the last few decades. Who would have thought, 25 years ago, that DE-CIX could become one of the drivers of digitalization? And not only in Germany, but globally. Of that I am particularly proud. »