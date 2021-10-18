Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX announced that the company is boosting its Iberian interconnection ecosystem with the launch of DE-CIX Barcelona. It offers interconnection services like peering and private interconnection and cloud exchange services through its Apollon platform and access to major public clouds.

30 connected networks

With the Barcelona expansion, DE-CIX establishes the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in Southern Europe with its IXs in Lisbon, Madrid, Palermo, and Marseille. All these IXs in the region serve domestic markets and establishes new European gateways to other continents. DE-CIX Barcelona is also interconnected with one of the world’s largest, DE-CIX Frankfurt.

Almost 30 network operators, Internet service providers, content providers, and enterprise networks have already started to exchange traffic on the DE-CIX Barcelona. Some of those are global tech giants such as Google and Microsoft, and local entities including Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologies de la Informació de la Generalitat de Catalunya. Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International said,

“Barcelona is among the top 10 economic centers in Europe by GDP and is also the most promising emerging digital hub, thanks to the great potential of the submarine cables to be deployed in the near future. This will bring the entire digital ecosystem of the Iberian Peninsula to a new level.”

