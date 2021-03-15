Carrier and data center neutral Internet exchange operator, DE-CIX announced that DE-CIX Chicago, launched in 2020, achieved OIX-1 certification from Open-IX. Open-IX is a volunteer organization focused on creating standards for Internet Exchange Providers and Data Center Providers. The organization fosters ecosystems built upon core values and best practices designed, moderated, and certified by industry professionals.

Third in North America to achieve OIX-1

Open-IX provides IX and data center technical standards that ensure uniformity for data transformation and physical connectivity. The certification can be achieved through an application and review process and is self-regulated to foster critical data center and IXP technical and operating standards. Ed d’Agostino, VP and Managing Director, DE-CIX North America, said,

“Since its inception, Open-IX has raised the bar on interconnection and ecosystem standards for IXs and data centers, providing a solid framework of best practices for operators. It was important to ensure our third IX in North America, DE-CIX Chicago, achieved its OIX-1 certification along with DE-CIX Dallas and DE-CIX New York, further illustrating our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of interconnection infrastructure.”

