DE-CIX Dallas, the data center-neutral Internet Exchange (IX), first carrier and the largest Open-IX certified exchange in Dallas. DE-CIX set a presence in Nart America in 2014, DE-CIX Dallas is the second IX to surpass 100 network connections. The first one to surpass the 100 network connections was the DE-CIX New York. New York is currently providing access to over 250 network connections, ranking itself to 4th biggest IX in North America.

Information about DE-CIX

DE-CIX separates itself from its competitors with its neutral business model. To enable access to public peering, which allows significant control, creates cost efficiency, and improves network performance, DE-CIX is partnering with data centers and transport operators.

This business model of DE-CIX allowed them to achieve incremental growth. As mentioned before in this article, Dallas DE-CIX is available from data center facilities and more than 10 colocations, promoting it to one of the most highly accessible and most distributed platforms available.

Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America said,

“The success of DE-CIX Dallas has dramatically changed interconnection throughout the greater Dallas region. Together with our partners, we have transformed connectivity, improving network performance and enabling access to public peering for more network operators, at a particularly important time. Our neutrality, coupled with the ability to provide access from the most locations in the market, not only makes DE-CIX Dallas unique but is important for competition and enablement in a major North American interconnection hub.”

