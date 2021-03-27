Hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions provider, QTS Realty Trust announced that DE-CIX, operator of the world’s largest data center neutral interconnection ecosystem deployed its Internet Exchange platform in four QTS mega data centers. The four locations are Chicago, Dallas/Irving, TX, Piscataway, NJ, and Richmond, VA.

Four locations in North America

With the deployment, DE-CIX enhances connectivity and reach, fortifying access to Internet Exchanges. All four DE-CIX IXs in North America are interconnected via a private network to DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas. It creates a fully redundant, optimized low-latency route between each market.

With just one connection, networks get access to a variety of services, such as connectivity to hundreds of local carriers, ISPs, content, cloud, and application providers. The multi-service port with DE-CIX provides networks the ability to manage multiple services, such as GlobePEER for Internet peering, DirectCLOUD to reach cloud providers. Ivo Ivanov, CEO, DE-CIX International, said,

“QTS is clearly committed to providing access to an unrestricted Internet ecosystem as evidenced by their partnership with similar exchanges nationally. By expanding our US presence in QTS’ mega scale, carrier neutral data centers and connectivity ecosystems, DE-CIX is able to provide even more customers the ability to reach the greatest number of low latency network choices, reducing risk and improving performance for their IT investments in each market.”

