Internet Exchange operator, DE-CIX announced that DE-CIX Frankfurt is implementing 800 Gigabit Ethernet access technology with new Nokia line cards, effective immediately. It is being realized on the basis of the DE-CIX Apollon platform, which was implemented in Frankfurt in 2013 and was upgraded to 400 GE technology in 2019.

First IX to implement 800 GE

The new expansion will allow DE-CIX to respond to the growing customer demand for more bandwidth. During 2022, DE-CIX has been growing at an above-average rate. This year, peak traffic has increased by approximately 30%. The company also stated that 800 GE technology will be used at other DE-CIX locations if required.

The company also stated that last year it implemented the 7750 SR-s series in Frankfurt jointly with Nokia. With 800 GE-capable Nokia line cards, the company will be able to meet the demand for secure and sustainable growth of IP network capacity both now and in the future. The company became the first internet exchange worldwide to implement 800 GE technology. In 2019, DE-CIX was also the first company that implemented 400 GE access technology. Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer of DE-CIX said,

« With the introduction of 800 GE access technology, we once again underline our commitment to being a technology leader. We offer our customers the latest generation of hardware and a modern, scalable infrastructure that can cope with all future demands. At the same time, with the new technology we are supporting our customers’ growth. We have been working with Nokia for years and are excited to once again jointly push the limits of what’s technically possible. »