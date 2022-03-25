Internet exchanges operator, DE-CIX is opening a new internet exchange in Leipzig. It will be the first Internet Exchange for the German states of Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia. The new internet exchange will be located in the data centers of envia TEL and PŸUR Business. The data center operators will also act as resellers for DE-CIX’s interconnection services.

Operational in Q4 of 2022

Through the new internet exchange, which is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2022, the region will be connected to one of the world’s largest Internet Exchanges – DE-CIX Frankfurt. With its direct connections, DE-CIX will also result in the new IX being integrated into a global digital ecosystem with major international players.

DE-CIX Leipzig will also reduce the packet run-time between the connected companies, and lead to a more stable network for applications like cloud computing, VoIP connections, video, gaming, and music streaming. DE-CIX Leipzig will improve the Internet quality in the region and therefore for connected companies. Dr. Thomas King, CTO of DE-CIX said,

« DE-CIX Leipzig will create a new ecosystem for the local digital economy and improve the stability and flexibility of the regional Internet infrastructure. The aim is to strengthen digital value creation, expand the infrastructure, and attract new Internet companies to the region. DE-CIX Leipzig means a boost in innovation for the development of the digital economy. »