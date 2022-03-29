Internet Exchange, carrier, and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem operator announced that DE-CIX Phoenix is now live. Its multi-service interconnection platform now offers connectivity from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southwestern regions. The new location allows the company to expand into new markets in the United States and also enhances gateway access between North America, South America, and Europe.

Expanding into new markets

DE-CIX Phoenix, the fifth IX platform for DE-CIX North America, is located in the fifth fastest-growing city in the U.S. It is within five hours of driving time from both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, which are only 5 milliseconds from Phoenix, and represents the fifth largest data center market in the US.

DE-CIX Phoenix is directly interconnected to DE-CIX Dallas and offers access to DE-CIX’s IXs across the US and the company’s globally interconnected platforms throughout Europe and the Middle East. Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International said,

« It is DE-CIX’s belief that all major markets need at least two large peering exchanges for sufficient connectivity and diversity, we are thrilled to bring our platform to this very important market. DE-CIX Phoenix will be a pillar in this new urban technology center, delivering robust connectivity, redundancy, and resiliency locally, nationally and throughout the world. We are passionate about bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users, and now DE-CIX North America spans from east to west, with more on the way. »