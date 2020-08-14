DE-CIX India expands its Internet Exchange points of presence (PoPs) at Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai to meet the increased demand in internet usage and bandwidth capacity posed by COVID-19.

Deployment of new PoPs

Last month the company introduced its fifth PoP in Mumbai. Now, DE-CIX has now deployed new PoPs within STT Telemedia DC’s (Tata Communications) in Chennai and Delhi.

DE-CIX India interconnects around 250 networks and is the only Open-IX certified IX in India connecting the ISPs, Content Delivery Networks, Cloud Companies, OTTs and other network providers, along with educational institutes in the connected networks. Moreover, DE-CIX India has launched its DirectCLOUD service at DE-CIX Mumbai. This service enables customers to access the DE-CIX Cloud Exchange and connect to global cloud services, including those provided by Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

Sudhir Kunder, Sr. Vice President – National Sales, at DE-CIX India, said,