Access to DE-CIX New York is now available from over 13,000 lit locations across FirstLight’s robust fiber network.

DE-CIX announced that FirstLight is joining the company’s North American Transport Partner program.

The partnership leverages an interconnection agreement to enable FirstLight’s customer’s seamless access to DE-CIX New York.

Global internet exchange operator DE-CIX welcomes FirstLight to its North American Transport Partner program. DE-CIX and FirstLight partnership leverages an interconnection agreement to enable FirstLight’s customers to access DE-CIX New York, the largest carrier and data center neutral and Open-IX certified IX operating on the Eastern Seaboard.

13,000 lit locations

FirstLight joins DE-CIX North America’s Transport Partner program. It provides the opportunity for more networks to gain access to the multi-service interconnection platform without additional colocation requirements. The partnership also enables customers to leverage FirstLight’s transport network for turnkey access to the DE-CIX New York facility.

DE-CIX’s IX fabric provides organizations that operate their own network with the ability to leverage a private transport connection to reach DE-CIX to directly peer with content providers. The interconnection partnership opens up access to DE-CIX from nearly any point on the FirstLight network, enabling access from tens of thousands of more locations. Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America said,

« We are delighted to have FirstLight with their expansive footprint and services offer turnkey connectivity to DE-CIX New York. Many networks in New York and New England already use FirstLight’s transport to reach us. And now, with their new network throughout Pennsylvania, FirstLight can offer colleges, universities, ISPs, and businesses throughout Pennsylvania easy connectivity to DE-CIX. »