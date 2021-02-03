European data centers’ operator DEAC has two owned 2.3MW and 0.4MW data centers in Riga and the third with 4MW and additional 400 racks under construction. DEAC is expanding its European partners’ data center network by adding a seventh location in Vilnius, Lithuania with a fast and direct connection to Data Center Logistics (DLC) data centers.

Investing in infrastructure

Two Baltic Data Center operators can provide services that are more competitive in the region and beyond, both in areas of data center and data transmission. The data center provider is also planning self-service platforms for virtualization automation and standard dedicated servers’ configurations for small business customers and partners’ convenience.

Andris Gailitis, DEAC CEO, said,

“With direct and fast multi x10Gbit/s connections, it is possible to offer versatile IT solutions and reliable cloud or colocation infrastructure for backup and risk diversification in Europe and in Russia.”

DEAC has invested in Riga data center infrastructure one million Euro this year. In January, DEAC added two Kohler-SDMO generators and expanded cooling equipment with Vertiv Liebert HPC Chiller and CRAH equipment to improve PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) performance and prepare a data center for Europe’s climate-neutral requirements by 2030.

