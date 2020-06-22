Dell Technologies announced Dell EMC PowerScale in order to help customers manage file and object data in core data centers, edge locations, and public cloud. Dell EMC PowerScale OneFS 9.0, PowerScale nodes and DataIQ are generally available globally.

Additional supports and deployment flexibility

Dell EMC PowerScale runs on the next generation of OneFS which also powers Dell EMC Isilon. According to the announcement, the PowerScale family features new 1U PowerEdge-based PowerScale all-flash and NVMe nodes and existing Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive nodes running the PowerScale OneFS 9.0 operating system.

Dan Inbar, president and general manager, Storage, Dell Technologies, said,

“The amount of unstructured data enterprises store as file or object storage is expected to triple by 2024, and there are no signs of it slowing. In this data era, businesses need a simple, seamless and cost-effective way to store and use unstructured data to innovate, create differentiation and bring products to market faster. The Dell EMC PowerScale family provides the foundation companies need to unlock the potential of their data, no matter where it resides, and use it to drive meaningful business impact.”

Features of PowerScale

PowerScale which can start small and grow to massive, petabyte-scale has many features and additional supports as below:

Scale without disruption: PowerScale clusters can scale from 11TB raw capacity to 60PB and millions of file operations without disruption or costly downtime for customers. Nodes can be added to either PowerScale or an existing Isilon cluster in just 60 seconds.

PowerScale clusters can scale from 11TB raw capacity to 60PB and millions of file operations without disruption or costly downtime for customers. Nodes can be added to either PowerScale or an existing Isilon cluster in just 60 seconds. Intelligent automation: With smart scale-out capabilities, PowerScale distributes resources effectively so that customers can get the most performance out of a cluster.

With smart scale-out capabilities, PowerScale distributes resources effectively so that customers can get the most performance out of a cluster. Resilient and efficient: Through flexible failover policies, PowerScale delivers up to 85% storage utilization v across a cluster and can sustain multi-node failures.

Through flexible failover policies, PowerScale delivers up to 85% storage utilization v across a cluster and can sustain multi-node failures. Programmable infrastructure: With support for a number of leading management and container orchestration frameworks, such as Kubernetes, and Ansible, customers can streamline application development and reduce deployment timeframes.

PowerScale comes with supports a wide variety of file protocols. For instance, PowerScale OneFS 9.0 features broad multiprotocol support, including new S3 support for modern apps relying on object storage. It has also added support for protocols including NFS, SMB and HDFS. Moreover, it is easily deployed in core data centers, in edge locations, or as part of a multi-cloud strategy. With its multi-cloud support, it enables directly connect to all major public clouds as a managed service.