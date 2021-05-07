Dell Technologies announced its expanded collaboration with Equinix to broaden the availability of Dell Technologies APEX via Equinix International Business Exchange data centers. With Dell-managed infrastructure and Platform Equinix, organizations can meet unpredictable IT and storage requirements more efficiently when subscribing to APEX Data Storage Services at an Equinix location.

For delivering a secure, on-demand hybrid cloud solution

Businesses will have access to near-infinite scaling of storage resources in Equinix data centers. Dell Technologies will manage the infrastructure in an Equinix data center of a customer’s choice across the globe, in a hybrid cloud or on-premises. Project APEX simplifies how customers and partners access Dell technology.

Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, said,

“Given the immense and growing amount of data created every day, companies want to work with trusted partners to coordinate infrastructure and management with business requirements. By expanding our longstanding relationship with Equinix, we can deliver a secure, on-demand hybrid cloud solution that emphasizes efficiency, is consistent everywhere, and helps customers turn data into a valuable decision-making tool.”

Through the combination of Dell’s infrastructure leadership and Equinix’s large global footprint of more than 220 data centers, customers benefit from a hybrid cloud environment with the ability to shift to an OpEx budget model. Customers pay for what they use, with a single rate and no overage fees. Companies can order nearly any block and file storage capacity at a variety of performance levels, simplifying how they consume storage infrastructure.

