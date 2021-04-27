Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries appointed Dr. Cliff Grossner as Vice President, Edge Computing and IT Equipment Silicon including coprocessors for AI and ML.

Significant fire-power and experience

His current research agenda also includes AI-driven data center automation suites and adoption of open infrastructure including OCP certified designs. Dr. Grossner has more than 25 years of telecommunications experience encompassing scientific research, market analysis, strategy, and product management. Prior to joining Dell’Oro Group, Dr. Grossner held management roles in Omdia, and IHS Markit, which focused on cloud services, data center IT and physical infrastructure.

Tam Dell’Oro, Founder and CEO, said,

“Dr. Grossner adds significant fire-power and experience in the world of IT equipment, components, and the intelligence software running over it. The team is excited with the perspectives and wisdom a man of his caliber brings. He has an excellent track record of identifying emerging markets and developing theories on where they are headed. I am very pleased Dr. Grossner has joined us.”

He frequently is an expert judge for industry and technology innovation awards and an invited speaker and often quoted in technical publications. Dr. Grossner earned his Ph.D. at McGill University, and his MSC in Computer Science at Concordia University, winning national scholarships to support his graduate work. He holds over 10 patents in computer networking, network embedded security and telecommunications applications.

