Delta Electronics announced that it has completed and successfully gained the certification of Vietnam’s first Uptime Institute Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) green data center for HTC-ITC, a subsidiary of Hanoi Telecom. The new green data center at the HTC building in Hoa Lac High Tech Park, was designed to offer users in Vietnam with better connectivity.

The green data center

In one-year Delta Electronics has completed the facility construction and data center infrastructure. The data center has 300 square meters of white space for IT equipment and has 150 racks which feature 750kW + 750kW for redundant protection. The facility passed over 52 test items to get the certification of Vietnam’s first Uptime Institute Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF).

Tony Meng, Country Manager for Delta in Vietnam, said,

“The Delta team is honored to be the first solutions provider in Vietnam to build an Uptime 2N Tier III TCCF certified turnkey data center. Vietnam is an important market in the Southeast Asian region, and we will continue to strive to exceed customer expectations every time. We are also glad to have the chance to work seamlessly with HTC-ITC for the honor of establishing Vietnam’s first TCCF certified data center.”

Delta was the sole provider in Vietnam to complete the Uptime Institute data center verification process and comply with 2N Tier III availability and reliability standards. The green data center has a lower PUE value than other data centers in the Vietnam market. Furthermore, it has energy-saving for its UPS and cooling system.

