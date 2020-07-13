Delta, a power and thermal management solution provider, announced the launch of SmartNode All-in-one modularized data center solution which offers flexible power system and cooling designs, quick deployment, and scalable capacity for implementation across EMEA. With this solution, telecommunications operators, enterprises, data center planners, colocation providers, and cloud services can use this new Tier II-rated (Tier III optional) data center infrastructure. It provides rapidly scale edge computing capacity and provide the infrastructure necessary for IoT.

SmartNode modularized data centers

There are five different capacities ranging from 33kW to 90kW for SmartNode modularized data centers. These five standard configurations for quick selection base on customer requirements like all subsystems modular UPS, power distribution, cooling, DCIM, and more are highly integrated and reliable.

Rakesh Mukhija, Delta’s senior director and head of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions in the EMEA region, said,

“There is a shift happening right now from cloud computing to edge computing. That is why Delta, with the advanced R&D capabilities and experience in the data center field, is introducing the new SmartNode modularized data centers, which are perfect for edge computing and enterprise-level applications. The all-in-one design not only gives customers a one-stop solution but also achieves high system integration and reliability.”

The new SmartNode modularized data centers will meet the need for network operators affordable, reliable, and quick-to-deploy infrastructure. While maximizing efficiency and profitability, Delta’s SmartNode solutions provide rapid deployment of pre-engineered modules with an all integrated system.

Additional features of Delta's SmartNode

Reliable Power System: Power distribution solution integrated within a UPS allows saving valuable data center space and reduces the TCO of the data center.

High Load IT Rack: The robust module structure allows customers to fill complete racks with IT equipment and utilize full rack loads (1420 kg per rack).

Optimal Cooling Management: The standard operating ambient temperature range is -15℃ up to +48℃, and it is up to +39℃ without de-rating.

Enhanced Condenser Protection: Condensers are surrounded by a mesh cage to provide protection during transport and against vandalism on-site.

Excellent Reliability: The robust construction and EI60 fire resistance allow the implementation of the system in a wide range of environmental conditions.

Advanced DCIM Solution: Delta InfraSuite Manager is also available as an option for the new prefabricated data centers. It enables operators to automate data center management tasks and perform optimizations.