DeSimone, a provider of high-quality structural engineering, facade consulting, and forensic services, risk management and construction, acquired RRC Engineering, a Massachusetts-based structural engineering firm specializing in the design of data centers.

To reach new markets and clients

RRC Engineering was founded in 2002 and will continue to be led by founding principal Robert Chartrand. With RRC Engineering’s expertise in the design of data centers, DeSimone aims to strengthen its ability to service a sector fueled by the accelerated shift to e-commerce and virtual collaboration.

Stephen DeSimone, President and CEO of DeSimone Consulting Engineers, said,

“We are excited to join forces with RRC Engineering to enhance our ability to service our clients responding to the growth in the tech space. Joined by RRC Engineering, DeSimone continues to expand our capability to reach new markets and clients”.

DeSimone that was founded in 1969 provides structural engineering services for projects around the globe. The company has been engaged in strategic expansion during the past several years.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News