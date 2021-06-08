DigiPlex, the Nordic scalable, secure and sustainable data center provider, together with one of its construction partners CTS, has won the Data Center Construction Award at the Datacloud Global Awards 2021. The awards held virtually on the first day of the Datacloud Global Congress, celebrate the best and brightest from across the data center industry worldwide.

Innovative methods and designs

The award recognizes excellence in the construction of a data center highlighting those teams that have overcome significant challenges in this crucial phase. Despite the challenges of building on a site of volcanic rock and silt, DigiPlex and CTS created a joint entry to reflect the project works to build the second and third phases at the DigiPlex Fetsund Campus over the winter of 2020/21.

Chief Development Officer of DigiPlex Phil Coutts said,

“This is a great win for CTS and the Digiplex team. Designing, building and operating sustainable, secure, and scalable data centers means paying attention to every detail, it is great to see the recognition of the judges not just of the challenges that the team overcame to fulfil our on-time delivery to our customers, but also to the innovative methods and designs that we employ to put safety, quality and sustainability at the heart of everything that we do.”

“We are proud that our work with DigiPlex has been recognized globally with this award. We are also very proud of the work we did at Fetsund to overcome multiple challenges and deliver a cutting-edge facility on time. We look forward to our next projects with DigiPlex,” commented David Caddy Director of CTS International Ltd.

