DigiPlex has announced the appointment of Phil Coutts as Chief Development Officer to oversee the ongoing, planned and future development of DigiPlex’s data center portfolio. As Chief Development Officer (CDO), Coutts will lead DigiPlex’s team of development experts who together create facilities that meet the stringent specifications of both hyper-scale and colocation customers.

A key role in orchestrating the capabilities

He will focus on combining world-class safety, quality and sustainability standards with right-first-time delivery to meet today’s accelerated demand cycles. Prior to joining DigiPlex, Coutts founded and led Mace International Data Center Business operating in several of Europe’s leading data center markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, talked about Coutts’ appointment, saying,

“At a time when we have significantly grown our portfolio, Phil will play a key role in orchestrating our capabilities and capacity to deliver high quality facilities at speed.” Nesse added, “We opened two major data centers in 2020 and have another due to come online in Q2, plus we have acquired 170,000 m2 of land for new campuses near Oslo and Copenhagen – Phil will be busy from day one!”

Coutts is committed to the continuous improvement of health and safety standards and is involved in a number of Health & Safety boards and leadership schemes, including co-chair of the British Safety Council (BSC) Construction Sector Interest Group.

