ZealiD chooses DigiPlex as its partner for its high standards of physical security at its data centers. DigiPlex is a Nordic data center company. ZealiD offers eSignature that can be used to prove identity across the EU and beyond.

eIDAS and ESI

ZealiD conforms to the eIDAS regulation, set by the EU. It also meets applicable ETSI security standards. Certificates are stored on secure servers in a data center. It is therefore essential that ZealiD’s co-location partner can demonstrate the same commitment to security and protecting these servers.

Prior to selecting DigiPlex, the company used independent security certification company Tuvit to audit its facilities. Fredrik Jansson, CCO, DigiPlex, said,

“Security is of paramount importance to all of our customers ranging from hyper-scale cloud service providers to innovative, fast-moving entrepreneurs like ZealiD. DigiPlex has, over the last 20 years, earned a strong reputation for our physical security alongside high levels of customer service. We are very pleased that ZealiD recognizes this heritage and has chosen to put its trust in us.”

