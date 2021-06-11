<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nordic data center company DigiPlex opened a third data center at its Fetsund campus in Lillestrøm municipality in Norway. The new data center has close to 900 sqm of white space and is built to support a 3 MW IT load. DigiPlex now operates eight data centers across Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

8 data centers in Nordic region

This is its third data center opening to be announced in the last nine months. It follows the second Fetsund facility opening in Lillestrøm in September 2020 and the first data center on DigiPlex’s new campus site at Holtskogen in Indre Østfold municipality, south east of Oslo in October 2020.

CEO of DigiPlex Wiljar Nesse said,

“Speed to market is a critical factor for our hyperscale clients. Our campus approach to data center design and construction allows us to be very agile and respond to these requirements with fast and flexible builds. Completing a single data center in under a year is a huge achievement, announcing the openings of three in the last nine months, whilst battling the disruptions of global pandemic is extraordinary.”

With power, fibre and core infrastructure already embedded in the campus environment, DigiPlex is now developing a new 6MW dual hall data center on the campus to allow for additional growth at this popular location.

The three centers at the Fetsund campus now comprise close to 6,000 sqm usable server space and support a 16 MW IT load.

See more Data Center News