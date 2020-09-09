Nordic data center company Digiplex opened a second data center in Lillestrøm. The new facility is 2,200 square meters, engineered for very high levels of service availability and it will support 3 MW. Customers will also be able to operate dual-site solutions through DigiPlex’ Nordic Connect Platform. The company also announced that the majority of the new site is already reserved for global customers but offers expansion possibilities for additional customers.

2,200 square meters, 3 MW IT load

The company also stated that another data center is currently under construction next to the now two operative centers in Lillestrøm and another data center at Holtskogen in Indre Østfold municipality, southeast of Oslo. Both campuses at Fetsund and Holtskogen have possibilities for further expansion. Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex said,

“We are seeing increased demand from both our enterprise customers who continue to move their digital infrastructure from on-premise solutions into combinations of colocation and cloud, as well as from the largest IT companies in the world, so-called “hyperscalers”, looking to capitalize on the advantages of placing their data centers in the Nordics. Both the location at Fetsund and at Holtskogen are ideal, as they have ample access to power, are well connected, have expansion possibilities and the closeness to Oslo provide low latency for our customers.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News