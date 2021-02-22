Nordic data center company DigiPlex acquired a plot of 110,000 m2 to construct five data centers for a major new campus site. This second DigiPlex data center site in Denmark will feature waste heat recovery technology to feed into the existing district heating system as part of a significant environmental sustainability commitment.

Part of the finger- plan development strategy

The campus will be constructed in Høje-Taastrup municipality to the west of Copenhagen in an area surrounded by industrial developments and is part of “The Finger-Plan” development’ strategy of the Greater Copenhagen Area. DigiPlex has secured enough electricity supply for the first phase, with an option to increase this to as much as 100MW as the campus grows. Five water-cooled data centers are planned with the majority of water requirements met by onsite wells and rainwater.

Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex, said,

“We are seeing huge interest in sustainable data center development in the Nordic region and continue to invest to capitalize on this trend. The acquisition of this major plot, plus the Norwegian land acquisition we announced last month, further strengthens DigiPlex ability to rapidly meet the need for data center capacity from hyperscalers as well as local and international businesses requiring ultra-sustainable, cost effective colocation facilities. Through close collaboration with all parties we already have power agreements, access to water, and all necessary building regulation approvals in place. We are ready to start campus construction and are already in discussion with a number of potential international customers.”

DigiPlex has a total of seven data centers in the Nordic region, and opened new centers at Fetsund and Hobøl last year. The company acquired a plot of 60,000 m2, with an option to purchase an additional 100,000 m2 in Treklyngen industrial park in Ringerike municipality outside of Oslo from Follum Eiendom AS.

See more Data Center News