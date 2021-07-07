Nordic developer and operator of scalable, secure, and sustainable data centers, DigiPlex has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of IPI Partners, a global investment platform focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2021. IPI will acquire 100% ownership of all nordic group companies.

21,000 square meters of white space

The company currently operates eight data centers in Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; and Copenhagen, Denmark with a combined footprint of 21,000m² built white space and more than 400,000m² of land currently available expansion.

With the acquisition, IPI will gain a significant leadership position in Northern Europe. The transaction brings IPI a strong presence in the region and capacity for expansion. Byrne Murphy, founder and Chairman of DigiPlex said,

“What DigiPlex has achieved over the past 20 years is an amazing accomplishment and a testament to the incredible people who work there. It is the right time to give DigiPlex extended firepower to capitalize on its advantages and benefit from the next wave of growth in the industry. It is also crucial to me and to my partner, Bill Conway, to hand DigiPlex off to new owners who recognize and support its people, culture, experience, and customers, as well as the communities in which it operates.”

See more Data Center News