Investment firm Digital 9 Infrastructure has acquired Icelandic colocation provider Verne Global for £231m. This acquisition is a part of its commitment to invest in companies that will support the decarbonization of the economy. Verne Global operates a renewably powered data center that provides a hosting environment for automotive, financial services, and artificial intelligence firms.

Decarbonizing digital infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure invests in a diversified portfolio of sustainability-focused infrastructure projects, emphasizing acquiring organizations involved in delivering global data transfer networks and server farms. The company stated,

“The Verne Global Icelandic facility’s environmental credentials reaffirm Digital 9 Infrastructure’s datacentre strategy and, together with the subsea network platform, steps forward our ambition to decarbonize digital infrastructure by enabling better access to data centers in areas of surplus renewable generation,”

Iceland has an abundant supply of relatively cheap, renewable power at its disposal. These advantages enable users to run energy-intensive workloads in their data center at a lower cost.

