T5 Data Centers has been selected by Digital Crossroad, a wholesale data center provider. T5 Data Center will provide critical facility management services for the company’s new data center located at the site of the former State Line Generating Plant in Hammond, Indiana. The first phase of its 1.7 million square foot data center campus was launched on October 31, 2020, and brings 20MW of critical power and 108,000 square feet of IT and office space. DX Campus, located outside of downtown Chicago’s growing tech hub, offers state tax incentives and use tax exemption.

According to the statement, the campus will also deploy an on-site solar power generation plant and an innovative free water cooling system that ties directly into Lake Michigan. Thomas P. Dakich, Managing Member, Digital Crossroad said,