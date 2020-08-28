Infrastructure-focused private equity firm Stonepeak and a group of seasoned senior executives formerly with Equinix, Facebook, Tata Communications, and Macquarie have formed a data center platform, Digital Edge. It focuses on acquiring and developing carrier-neutral data centers and related digital infrastructure assets across the Asia Pacific region. The duo has made a $1 billion equity capital commitment to the platform. Digital Edge, headquartered in Singapore, aims to deliver innovative data center and interconnect solutions.

Closes initial transactions in Tokyo and Osaka

Digital Edge also announced the closing of two initial investments in data centers in Japan. The first is a partnership with Keihanshin Building and Kanden Energy Solution for the development of a 12MW facility in central Osaka. The second is a strategic partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, beginning with their Mejirozaka Data Center in Tokyo. Samuel Lee, CEO of Digital Edge, said,