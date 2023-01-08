Digital Edge, NIIF, and AGP announced a new partnership to build a pan-India data center platform for the country.

The partnership’s first project is a greenfield 300MW hyperscale facility in Navi Mumbai, which is the country’s biggest data center hub.

Construction of the 47-acre site will commence in early 2023 and the facility will be built in multiple phases.

Digital Edge has entered into a partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and AGP to build a pan-India data center platform, starting with one of the largest data centers in India. The facilities will operate under the brand name Digital Edge DC. With the partnership, the company aims to support India’s digital transformation and provide capacity to India’s cloud industry.

$2 billion investment

Digital Edge’s first project is a greenfield 300 MW hyperscale facility located in Navi Mumbai, the country’s biggest data center hub. The location offers easy access to infrastructure, including power and fiber connectivity. The 300 MW facility will be one of the largest data centers in India and is designed to cater to hyperscale deployments. Construction of the 47-acre site will commence in early 2023. It will be built in multiple phases and when completed, it will be fully operated by and marketed by Digital Edge DC.

The investment marks the company’s entry into India, which expands its footprint to six countries across Asia. NIIF will leverage its local and operational expertise in developing platforms. NIIG and AGP will also bring on-the-ground real estate development and construction experience. With the partnership, the trio aims to source power for its portfolio of data centers predominantly from renewable energy sources. Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Edge said,

« This project is another key milestone in our ongoing growth journey and adds breadth and depth to our regional platform which now spans 16 data centers across six Asian markets. NIIF and AGP bring solid local know-how to our data center expertise, making a strong combination when it comes to executing the project at speed and to international standards. Our mission is to build the foundation for the world’s digital future and we are excited to enter this dynamic market and contribute to India’s incredible digital transformation. »