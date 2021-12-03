Digital Edge announced that the company is adding five data centers to its portfolio. The company completed the acquisition of five data centers across metropolitan areas in Japan from Itochu Techno-Solutions for a total of approximately $230 million. The acquisition is the company’s largest single investment in Japan.

With the acquisition, the company added 5,000 cabinets and 18.5 MW of capacity, which brings its total capacity in the country to approximately 38 MW. Digital Edge’s new data centers are located in Tokyo, Yokohama, and Kobe. The company also acquired the underlying real properties in four of the five locations. Digital Edge also pursues new greenfield opportunities to support its business in Japan. Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Edge said,

« Digital Edge is constantly looking for opportunities to continue expanding in Japan. Looking at the enterprise adaptation of cloud services and CTC’s track record and reputation at delivering outsourced IT services, this strategic partnership is a win-win for not only CTC and Digital Edge, but also our customers. We are excited to deepen our long-term partnership with CTC and to continue supporting their long-term growth from customer demands. »

