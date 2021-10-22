The Osaka data center is a $110 million commitment by Digital Edge as part of their expansive regional growth plans. The company’s first self-built data center in Japan. Osaka data center is being constructed in a purpose-built building, engineered by Keihanshin construction.

A data center to meet Osaka’s capacity demand

The Data center comes with cabinet number 2600 with 14MW. It is expected to meet the colocation capacity demand of the downtown Osaka area which is near the Dojima. Dojima is the core network center for western Japan. The Osaka data center will be a milestone for the Digital Edge interconnection-focused ecosystem in Japan. Connecting its facilities seamlessly in Tokyo and the rest of Asia. Samuel Lee, CEO of Digital Edge said,

“Digital Edge has one of the most experienced teams in data center design and construction in the industry. The team is expected to complete OSA1 construction on time, a significant achievement in a Covid-19 environment, highlighting our depth of technical expertise and ability to operate in Japan. As the second-largest metro area in Japan, and the seventh-largest metro area by the economy in the world, Osaka is extremely important to Digital Edge and we will continue to invest and develop our data center footprint to support the growth plans of our customers,”

Osaka’s colocation market is expected to reach $983 million by the end of 2025 according to structure research. It is expected to grow into a CAGR of $18between 2021-2025. Osaka is the second-largest city in Japan with one of the highest concentrations of businesses, and now it’s preparing to fuel its innovation and start-up scene by driving the growth of the digital economy.

Digital Edge is trying to be a part of that digital growth in Osaka, actively pursuing a multi-metro strategy in Japan. The Osaka data center project in downtown Osaka is strategically planned, preparing the ground for future expansions. Osaka data center’s proximity to other network-dense locations, easy access, size, and high quality of construction make OSA1 stand out from the competition.

