Digital Fortress announced the unveiling of its Richmond, Virginia campus, 100-acre campus in the rapidly growing Richmond data center market.

Connection with a new multi-duct fiber system

With over $100 Million invested in the campus to date, this development features a fully built out 250,000 SF Tier III data center immediately available for customer deployments. The site is connected with a newly built fully diverse multi-duct fiber system offering 4ms latency to hubs in Ashburn and Virginia Beach, and onward direct connectivity to subsea fiber systems serving Europe and South America.

Juan Saca, CEO of Digital Fortress, said,

“We are excited to offer Digital Fortress’ industry-leading data center solutions at an entirely new scale in the burgeoning Richmond, Virginia market. Richmond is a rapidly growing data center hub which is a highly connected and cost-effective location for enterprise and hyperscale customers.”

“Our facility in Richmond is a pristine facility built to top specifications and fully LEED Gold Certified, meeting the performance, ESG and connectivity requirements of the world’s most demanding enterprise and hyperscale customers,” said Jhoan Checo, Chief Sales Officer at Digital Fortress.

Technical details

Tier III data center design with N+1 concurrently maintainable UPS and fully distributed redundant and uninterruptible power supply

Day one availability of 18,270 SF data center space with 4.1 MW of in place IT load

Additional 200,000 SF shell core expansion space supporting up to 25 MW of total power, deployable in under 20 weeks

Meadowville Technology Park is equidistant from Ashburn, VA and Virginia Beach cable landing stations

Newly constructed east/west, fully diverse multi-duct fiber system with just 4ms of one-way latency to major connectivity hubs

Adjacent land to supports future build-to-suit data center construction of up to 500,000 SF, with up to 100 MW of power available on site in a 2 – 3 year time horizon.

