Digital Reality announced the completion of its acquisition of the majority shares in Teraco which is a carrier, cloud, and vendor-neutral data center provider based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The acquisition of Teraco adds South Africa to Digital Realty’s three existing markets, Kenya, Mozambique, and Nigeria on the continent.

Digital Realty has acquired Teraco from a consortium of investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira, in a transaction valuing Teraco at approximately $3.5 billion.

Digital Reality is a real estate investment trust that invests in carrier-neutral data centers and provides colocation and peering services. It has already a presence in Kenya, Mozambique, and Nigeria. The acquisition of Teraco adds South Africa to Digital Realty’s three existing markets on the continent. These four markets are strategically important, because of the recent and ongoing execution of new subsea cable networks surrounding Africa. The company will serve its customers with a range of connectivity hubs to serve all corners of the African market. Upon acquisition, A. William Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty said;

« We are very excited to complete this transformative transaction that positions Digital Realty as the premier data center and connectivity provider on the high-growth African continent. Today’s milestone gives us a significant regional scale and access to a premier, high-quality portfolio in Africa’s largest market, enhancing our ability to serve growing customer demand for connectivity in the region. We’re thrilled to strengthen our global platform and deepen our commitment to investing in Africa, as we capitalize on the tremendous opportunity in the region.»

