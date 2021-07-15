Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure establish a 50/50 joint venture focused on the development, ownership, and operation of data centers in India. The new joint venture will operate under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.

The joint venture aims to expand PlatformDIGITAL, a global data center platform that supports the evolving data, control, and networking demands of global enterprises. The deployment is expected to allow customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider.

BAM Digital Realty will also expand Brookfield Infrastructure’s significant global data infrastructure portfolio, which currently includes $23 billion in assets across data transmission, distribution, and storage. It also includes a portfolio of 139,000 operational telecom wireless towers in India, which it intends to expand to 175,000. A. William Stein, CEO of Digital Realty said,

“India is a rapidly emerging data center market and offers a bright future, with accelerating adoption of digital business models among a population that recognizes the role of technology for future economic development. Our existing partnership with Brookfield, our Ascenty platform across Latin America, has already delivered long-term value to our customers, with over 250 megawatts of IT load capacity in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico either fully built out or currently under construction. We look forward to building upon our successful partnership with Brookfield by entering the Indian data center market together and extending opportunities for digital transformation with the global consistency of PlatformDIGITAL.”

