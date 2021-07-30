Cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty announced that the company has acquired land in Seoul, expected to support the development of up to 64 megawatts of critical IT capacity. It is located at Gurae-dong, Gimpo City in northwest Seoul, approximately 23 kilometers from Digital Seoul 1, the company’s first facility in South Korea, which is currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

970,000 square feet, 64 MW

Digital Seoul 2, the new multi-story facility, will encompass 970,000 square feet and be fully operational by the first half of 2023. The facility will form a key building block in the development of the industry’s largest open fabric of fabrics, providing access to the data community on PlatformDIGITAL.

Seoul is a part of a broader vision to build a new era of open, secure, and dynamically connected data communities in major hubs around the world. A. William Stein, CEO of Digital Realty said,

“South Korea is one of the world’s largest economies and represents a significant opportunity to extend coverage, capacity, and connectivity options for the world’s leading enterprise customers and service providers. Our continued investment in the country supports the delivery of carrier-neutral solutions to enable the digital transformation strategies of local and global customers in the region.”

