Global cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider Digital Realty and AtlasEdge Data Centres announced that the duo has reached an agreement to invest in AtlasEdge, a European edge data center provider. With the agreement, Digital Realty appoints Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Segments at Digital Realty as AtlasEdge’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2022.

Last-mile network reach

Digital Realty stated that AtlasEdge is an ideal partner with its assets’ unique last-mile network reach. The company also have a highly distributed reach in Europe. Digital Realty states that its expertise in the field will enhance the value of the partnership for both sides.

AtlasEdge currently has a digital infrastructure that includes a network of over 100 facilities across the continent and delivers seamless, localized, ultra-low latency solutions. Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer of Digital Realty said,

“AtlasEdge is quickly becoming a key partner to businesses across Europe, and we are pleased to partner with them to meet the needs of this important region, and to advance our edge strategy as the market develops. Our global edge strategy includes partnering with key players around the world, and we are excited for AtlasEdge to accompany us on the journey with their unique assets and strong market position. We are also pleased that Giuliano, who has been a key contributor to our global strategy, will lead AtlasEdge’s promising growth trajectory going forward.”

