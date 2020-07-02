Data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty announced the development of a new, carrier-neutral data center in a purpose-built facility in Hong Kong. The new facility will be named Digital Realty Kin Chen, or HKG11 for short. The new facility will expand PlatformDIGITAL across Asia Pacific, closely following the recent groundbreaking of Digital Realty’s new data center in Seoul.
Key technology and data hub
The new facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure. It will also support the development of Hong Kong as a key technology and data hub and drive the adoption of cloud computing services and solutions across Asia Pacific region. Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News
“Our investment in Hong Kong is another important milestone on our global platform roadmap, enabling customers’ digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting their future growth on PlatformDIGITAL. As we continue to expand in Asia, the launch of our second facility in Hong Kong underscores its importance as a major data hub, providing customers with the coverage, capacity, and connectivity requirements to support their digital ambitions.”
Discussion about this post