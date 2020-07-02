Data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty announced the development of a new, carrier-neutral data center in a purpose-built facility in Hong Kong. The new facility will be named Digital Realty Kin Chen, or HKG11 for short. The new facility will expand PlatformDIGITAL across Asia Pacific, closely following the recent groundbreaking of Digital Realty’s new data center in Seoul.

Key technology and data hub

The new facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure. It will also support the development of Hong Kong as a key technology and data hub and drive the adoption of cloud computing services and solutions across Asia Pacific region. Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said,