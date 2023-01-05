Digital Realty’s current President and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power has been appointed as CEO and to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Global cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed current President and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew P. Power, as its Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Former CEO William Stein has departed from his role and resigned from the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Stein remained with the company through year end.

CFO since 2015

Andrew Power was appointed as the company’s CFO in 2015 and President of Digital Realty since November 2021. He was responsible for global portfolio operations, technology development and innovation, service provider and enterprise customer solutions, asset management and information technology, and Digital Realty’s financial functions across Digital Realty’s global platform.

Before his career at Digital Realty, he held positions in investment banking. Prior to joining Digital Realty, he served as Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He is also a member of the lead underwriting team that advised Digital Realty on its initial public offering in 2004. Mr. Power will remain President of Digital Realty and will continue to serve as CFO. The company plans to announce a permanent successor in early 2023. Andrew Power, CEO of Digital Realty said,

« I am honored to be named Digital Realty’s CEO, and I want to thank Bill for all that he has contributed to Digital Realty and for nearly two decades of partnership. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this irreplaceable platform and our enormously talented and driven colleagues into the future. As CEO, I look forward to meeting the needs of our growing customer base and supporting our dedicated employees as we deliver on our strategic priorities, strengthen our value proposition and improve the core growth of our portfolio. »