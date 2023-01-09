Digital Realty has appointed Serene Nah as the new Managing Director, and Head of Asia Pacific of the company.

Serene Nah joins Digital Realty from Kerry Properties, where she was Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.

She will be leading the Asia Pacific team to continue to broaden the reach of its global data center platform.

Global cloud-neutral and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty has announced the appointment of Serene Nah as Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific. In her new role, she is responsible for leading the company’s Asia Pacific team to continue to broaden the reach of its global data center platform and deliver the value of PlatformDIGITAL to the region.

Broadening the reach

Serene is bringing extensive experience in pan-Asia infrastructure real estate and technology investment to the company. Prior to her new role at Digital Realty, she served as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer at Kerry Properties, in charge of finance, corporate development, strategy, and operations. Before that, Serene was Head of Portfolio Management in Asia for Silverlake Partners, a global technology private equity firm.

She honed her skills in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation. She held various roles at General Electric for over 10 years. Serene graduated from The Nanyang Technological University Singapore with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and has an executive MBA from Kellogg-HKUST. She will be based in Singapore. Serene Nah, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty said,

« It is an exciting time to join Digital Realty’s team in what is set to become the largest data center region in the world. I join a global industry leader that provides the world’s largest trusted digital space for businesses to collaborate. I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and team to drive growth and broaden our offerings to support the emerging needs of the Asia Pacific region and enable the world’s continued digital transformation. »