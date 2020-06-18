Cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions provider Digital Realty began construction on its first facility in South Korea. Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10) is also the first carrier-neutral facility in Korea. It will be built on a 22,000 square foot land within the Sangam Digital Media City in northwest Seoul. It is an urban planning zone focused on technology and media companies. ICN10 is designed to accommodate 12 MWs of IT load. The facility will encompass over 162,000 square feet, spanning twelve levels.

Fourth-quarter of 2021

According to the announcement, the data center will be ready for customers in the fourth quarter of 2021. The new facility will also expand PlatformDIGITAL across the Asia Pacific which will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation. Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said,