Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced the completion of the sale of a portfolio of 11 data centers in Europe to Ascendas Reit, a CapitaLand sponsored REIT. Four of the data centers are in the UK, three of them are in the Netherlands, three of them ara in France and one of them is in Switzerland.

$43.5 million operating income in 2021

The consideration for the four data centers in the UK was £250.25 million and the consideration for the seven data centers on the continent was €276.85 million, for a total of approximately $680 million. The portfolio is expected to generate a 2021 net operating income of approximately $43.5 million.

Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Greg Wright, said,

“This transaction represents an important step towards our goal of self-funding our growth and diversifying our sources of equity capital while shrinking our asset base and setting the stage for accelerating growth as the proceeds are redeployed into accretive investment opportunities. These 11 legacy assets are almost fully leased, and this portfolio sale enables us to harvest value from stabilized properties and reinvest the proceeds to fund the continued expansion of PlatformDIGITAL in support of our customers’ needs around the world.”

