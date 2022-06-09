Rapidly expanding infrastructure sensing and monitoring company, Fiber Sense Limited, announced the appointment of Chris Sharp, Digital Realty‘s chief technology officer (CTO), as a non-executive director. Chris will join existing Chairman Bevan Slattery as co-chair.

A significant addition to the board

Sharp, having led technology teams across two of the largest data center operators in the world, brings an extensive background in championing the development of new technology strategies and applying them to global markets. Sharp’s leadership is a significant addition to the FiberSense board as it embarks on the scale-up phase of operations.

Currently CTO of Digital Realty (DLR), a leading global provider of digital infrastructure services, Sharp was previously at Equinix where he led the innovation of next-generation cloud and interconnection solutions. Sharp has also held leadership roles at network and colocation providers, including Qwest Communications, MCI/Verizon Business, and Reliance Globalcom.

Chris Sharp, Digital Realty CTO and co-chair at FiberSense said;

« I am delighted to join the Board as Co-Chair. I have watched with interest the development of FiberSense’s unique approach to reimagining the value inherent in the ubiquitous fiber optic cables around us. The company is a true innovator in the way it takes existing network investments and then layers highly valuable sensing and monitoring services through machine learning technologies for applications such as infrastructure asset protection services. The technology that they have developed, and that’s now in the market, is a real game-changer »

Bevan Slattery, co-chair of FiberSense said;

« International IT leadership skill sets of the kind that Chris brings to a Board are in high demand around the globe. The fact that he has chosen to join the Board of FiberSense is a huge vote of confidence in the strategy, direction, and growth potential of the company. I’m very pleased to share the Co-Chair role with him as we now move to our next phase of ramping up growth »