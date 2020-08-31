Digital Realty expanded with One Century Place facility, a major regional connectivity hub in greater Toronto. This expansion brings online additional colocation capacity to meet the area’s growing networking needs. Digital Realty aims to strengthen its Canadian colocation capabilities to help businesses rearchitect towards a decentralized infrastructure. The colocation expansion of TOR1 is expected to be completed in July 2020.

The growing region

According to the announcement, the expansion of One Century Place in Vaughn will add 6,000 square feet and 1,500 kilowatts of colocation capacity to a broad cross-section of customers across industries. In addition to this, the facility will boast key connections to key partners, networks, and service and cloud providers.

The new capacity will help address the needs of today’s enterprise customers that require more distributed data hosting, connectivity, and exascale computing in a single campus, along with the flexibility to easily scale capacity and network bandwidth requirements.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein, said,

“Toronto is a more critical market than ever as businesses recognize the growing importance of the region as one of the next major technology hubs in North America. Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the expansion of PlatformDIGITAL as we continue to expand our colocation capabilities in strategic regions around the world. We are enabling our customers to address the challenges of data gravity by deploying their digital infrastructure in close proximity to key cloud deployments, providing the coverage, capacity and connectivity requirements to support their current and future goals.”

Digital Realty will provide direct access to the IBM Cloud in Toronto with IBM’s next-generation Direct Link 2.0 capabilities to support customers in TOR1. This access enables customers to spend less time designing and deploying network architectures to accelerate the development of new solutions via the hybrid cloud.