Carrier and cloud-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider Digital Realty is now expanding its renewable energy capacity in Texas. The company signed a new long-term power purchase agreement to source solar power for the company’s Dallas-area data center portfolio from Pattern Energy’s 82.5 MWac Phoenix Solar Project. Digital Realty also announced that the connectivity hub in Dallas is being upgraded.

65 MWac

According to the announcement, the company contracted 78% of the project’s total capacity, approximately 65 MWac. The remainder is held by Pattern Energy Group, the project developer and owner. With the latest agreement, the company’s Dallas portfolio will be powered by 70% renewable energy. Digital Realty Senior Director of Sustainability Aaron Binkley said,