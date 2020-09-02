Carrier and cloud-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider Digital Realty is now expanding its renewable energy capacity in Texas. The company signed a new long-term power purchase agreement to source solar power for the company’s Dallas-area data center portfolio from Pattern Energy’s 82.5 MWac Phoenix Solar Project. Digital Realty also announced that the connectivity hub in Dallas is being upgraded.
65 MWac
According to the announcement, the company contracted 78% of the project’s total capacity, approximately 65 MWac. The remainder is held by Pattern Energy Group, the project developer and owner. With the latest agreement, the company’s Dallas portfolio will be powered by 70% renewable energy. Digital Realty Senior Director of Sustainability Aaron Binkley said,
“This is our third major renewable energy transaction in Texas since 2016. We are pleased to be able to expand access to renewable energy for our customers while making additional progress towards our Science Based Target Initiative carbon emissions reduction commitment. The Phoenix Solar Project supplies renewable energy at scale in proximity to our Dallas data centers, expanding on our ongoing efforts to enhance local sustainable business practices across our global portfolio.”
